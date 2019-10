× Drunk driving crash on southbound M-51

POKAGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man rear-ended two teenagers while they were turning into a driveway around 9:45 p.m.

Both the teens and the man were taken to the Borgess Lee Hospital in Dowagiac for their injuries.

Alcohol was a factor in the crash, according to local authorities.

Seat belts were worn by both parties.

The crash remains under investigation by the Cass County Sheriff’s Department.