East Grand Rapids defeats South Christian 59-35
-
Agreement reached on OK Conference realignment
-
Blitz Preview – Week 4
-
Zeeland West hangs on to defeat East Grand Rapids in week one showdown
-
Blitz Preview: Week 1
-
Grand Rapids Christian starts OK Gold play with a win
-
-
Alzheimer’s Association provides programs for both caregivers and patients
-
Get ready for your newest family member at Baby & Beyond Expo
-
Blitz Preview – Week 6
-
Naked man arrested for breaking into Ottawa Co. homes, assault
-
Sounds of the Game: Shane Fairfield & Casey Longo
-
-
GR Christian returns Saturday to beat Forest Hills Eastern
-
Final days of 4th annual Gold Coast Doulas Diaper Drive approaching
-
Blitz Preview: Week 2