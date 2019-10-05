A few Saturday evening showers, dry stretch of weather to follow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN-- A decent Saturday forecast is on tap for us here with some filtered sunshine this morning and early afternoon followed by thickening clouds through the mid-late afternoon. Southeast winds will be picking up as we go along today at around 15 mph helping to bump temperatures several degrees higher than Friday's max temps that landed in the middle 50s.

The chance for showers comes in mid-evening tonight as our latest weather system arrives from the west. This system will not be providing significant rain to the region but will turn conditions damp if you are headed out and about later this evening. Rainfall departs already in the early overnight period. Sunshine works back into the mix for the back half of the weekend amidst a completely rain-free forecast.

The new workweek ahead will carry mainly dry weather from Monday right on thru Thursday. Readings look to be cool on Monday near 60 degrees but a slow, steady warm-up gets going thereafter. Highs will push into the middle 60s for Tuesday and perhaps the mid to upper 60s by Wednesday into Thursday. The next risk for showers arrives Friday morning.