FREMONT, Mich. -- It was the annual Newaygo and Grant showdown takes place next Friday, the Tigers were looking for a win in week six against Grant to set it up. However, it was Orion Evans with a big game for the Tigers to help carry them to a 41-6 win.
Grant defeats Fremont 41-6
-
Blitz Preview: Week 3
-
Blitz Preview – Week 6
-
Blitz Preview: Week 2
-
Friesen wins Blitz Boss voting for week 4
-
Sparta’s Jakel Davis takes Blitz Boss voting
-
-
VanderHoff takes Blitz Boss voting
-
Cam Martinez carries Muskegon over Detroit King in state final rematch
-
Muskegon rolls Warren De La Salle, 41-7 in season opener
-
Blitz Preview: Week 1
-
Dan Harland joins the Blitz
-
-
Fremont police chief facing CSC charge
-
Fremont police chief on leave amid investigation
-
Blitz Preview – Week 5