× Wrong way driver causes 3-car crash shuts down part of US-131 in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan State Police believe a wrong way driver is responsible for causing a three-car crash that shut down part of US-131 North early Saturday morning.

The Grand Rapids Police Department initially reported an unknown number of vehicles were involved in the incident near Franklin St, though MSP later clarified three were involved in total.

Police rerouted drivers off the Franklin St exit and immediately back onto the highway. A Michigan State Police sergeant at the scene told FOX 17 they expected to reopen it sometime around 5 a.m.

FOX 17 crews reported seeing several emergency vehicles and at least one vehicle that appeared smoking when they arrived. The Kent County Road Comission was also spotted at the scene.

It was not known if anyone was hurt as part of the crash.

Michigan State Police are still investigating the incident.