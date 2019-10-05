High School Football Scoreboard

Wrong way driver causes 3-car crash shuts down part of US-131 in Grand Rapids

Posted 4:04 AM, October 5, 2019, by , Updated at 04:42AM, October 5, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan State Police believe a wrong way driver is responsible for causing a three-car crash that shut down part of US-131 North early Saturday morning.

The Grand Rapids Police Department initially reported an unknown number of vehicles were involved in the incident near Franklin St, though MSP later clarified three were involved in total.

Police rerouted drivers off the Franklin St exit and immediately back onto the highway. A Michigan State Police sergeant at the scene told FOX 17 they expected to reopen it sometime around 5 a.m.

FOX 17 crews reported seeing several emergency vehicles and at least one vehicle that appeared smoking when they arrived. The Kent County Road Comission was also spotted at the scene.

It was not known if anyone was hurt as part of the crash.

Michigan State Police are still investigating the incident.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.