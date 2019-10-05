High School Football Scoreboard

Night 5 of mosquito spraying under way to combat EEE

Posted 7:46 PM, October 5, 2019, by , Updated at 07:51PM, October 5, 2019

LANSING, Mich. — Areas including those missed by the recent inclement weather will be sprayed Saturday night from 8 p.m. until 4:30 a.m.

This is the fifth night aerial spraying of the pesticide Merus 3.0 has been used to prevent the spread of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE), a disease carried by mosquitoes and passed through their bite.

Spraying is weather contingent and can be canceled or moved to another area listed below at a moments notice.

“Aerial treatment will continue, depending on weather, until all areas of risk are treated or there is a hard frost sufficient to kill these mosquitos.” The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) said in a statement.

The MDHHS release a list of the areas to be treated tonight according to the Aerial Treatment Zones Map:

  • Area 4-2 in Calhoun County.
  • Areas 6-1 and 6-2 in Jackson County.
  • Area 9-1 in Lapeer County.
  • Area 14-1 in Washtenaw County.
  • Area 15-1 in Livingston County.
  • Area 1-2 in Allegan County. (weather alternative)
  • Area 8-2 in Kent County. (weather alternative)
  • Areas 10-1 in Montcalm County. (weather alternative)
  • Areas 13-2 and 13-3 in Van Buren County. (weather alternative)

There have been 9 confirmed cases of EEE in people with human 4 deaths attributed to the disease. MDHHS says mosquitoes testing positive for EEE have been found in traps set October 1st in southwest Michigan.

