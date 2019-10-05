× Several West Michigan locations to be sprayed for EEE tonight

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Several areas of the state are scheduled to be sprayed for Eastern equine encephalitis Saturday evening.

According to the Calhoun County Public Health Department, the areas slated for treatment Saturday evening are identified in the Aerial Treatment Zones Map and include the following:

Areas 6-1 and 6-2 in Jackson County.

Area 9-1 in Lapeer County.

Area 14-1 in Washtenaw County.

Area 15-1 in Livingston County.

Area 4-2 in Calhoun County.

Area 1-2 in Allegan County. (weather alternative)

Area 8-2 in Kent County. (weather alternative)

Area 10-1 in Montcalm County. (weather alternative)

Areas 13-2 and 13-3 in Van Buren County. (weather alternative)

Treatment is scheduled to begin at dusk (approximately 7:30 p.m.) and will continue until 4:30 a.m. or weather permits. These schedules are weather dependent and may change.

Area 4-2 is on Calhoun’s eastern border with Jackson County. It is roughly described as the area South of Behling Road to slightly south of Howard Road, and East of 29 Mile Road.

For more precise bounds, you will need to refer to the county-level aerial treatment zones map found by visiting www.michigan.gov/eee and clicking on “County-Level Aerial Treatment Maps” inside the black outlined box.

The areas treated Friday night include the following:

Completed:

Area 1-1 in Allegan County.

Area 8-1 in Kent County.

Areas 10-2 and 10-3 in Montcalm County.

Area 11-1 in Newaygo County.

Partial: