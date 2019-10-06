High School Football Scoreboard

A sunny Sunday leading to a mostly sunny work week   

Posted 8:26 AM, October 6, 2019, by

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will have a bit of a cloudy start but quickly push into sunny skies for the rest of the afternoon and evening. Breezy winds will stay throughout the day making for dangerous conditions along the lakeshore. Small craft advisories are in place with 5-7 foot waves for much of the day. Temperatures will be seasonable in the lower 60s.

Cooler air is on the way once we see some above average temperatures this week. We should be around 64 degrees for our afternoon highs this time of year and will start to see some below average temperature by the middle of October according to the Climate Prediction Center.

Monday overnight into Tuesday temperatures can drop into the 30s with clear skies leading to patchy frost likely and freeze possible. We then will hold on to the sunshine for much of the work week until Thursday overnight into Friday when we expect our next chance for showers and storms. This late week system will be a slow mover lingering into the weekend with cooler temperatures.

