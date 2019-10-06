High School Football Scoreboard

Grand Valley falls to Ashland on Hail Mary as time expires

Posted 12:44 AM, October 6, 2019

ALLENDALE, Mich. -- Grand Valley carried a 10-0 lead into halftime in a GLIAC showdown with Ashland on Saturday night. However, the Lakers would find themselves trailing 14-10 before Cole Kotopka found Jacob Miller for a 23-yard touchdown pass with just 49 seconds left to put Grand Valley ahead, 17-14. The game would come down to a Hail Mary from midfield which resulted in an answered prayer as Ashland comes away with the 20-17 win.

