ALLENDALE, Mich. -- Grand Valley carried a 10-0 lead into halftime in a GLIAC showdown with Ashland on Saturday night. However, the Lakers would find themselves trailing 14-10 before Cole Kotopka found Jacob Miller for a 23-yard touchdown pass with just 49 seconds left to put Grand Valley ahead, 17-14. The game would come down to a Hail Mary from midfield which resulted in an answered prayer as Ashland comes away with the 20-17 win.
Grand Valley falls to Ashland on Hail Mary as time expires
