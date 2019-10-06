× Legendary Cream drummer Ginger Baker dies

LONDON, England (CNN) — Ginger Baker, notorious hellraiser and celebrated drummer in the supergroup Cream, has died at the age of 80 at a hospital in the United Kingdom.

“Dad passed away peacefully,” his daughter Nettie Baker told CNN in a statement. “He was in no pain and had recently been able to see and speak to his children, close family and special friends.”

Psychedelic rock band Hawkwind, which worked with Baker, tweeted their condolences on his death Sunday.

“Fly high Ginger! You were a one off and and a true legend…We were honoured to work with you…RIP,” the band’s Twitter page said.

Hawkwind ✔@HawkwindHQ So very, very sorry to hear this…..Fly high Ginger! You were a one off and and a true legend…We were honoured to work with you…RIP x

Spandau Ballet songwriter Gary Kemp and film director Edgar Wright also paid tribute to a musician who inspired countless others.

edgarwright ✔@edgarwright RIP the music giant that was Ginger Baker. The beat behind too many favourite songs from Cream, The Graham Bond Organisation and Alexis Corner's Blues Incorporated. (If you haven't seen the great doc 'Beware Of Mr Baker' do check it out)