Man arrested for assaulting Wayland police officer and attempted carjacking

WAYLAND, Mich. — An arrest has been made in the felonious assault of a police officer early Sunday.

At 5:58 a.m. Sunday, the Wayland Police Department responded to the 200 block of Clark Street at the request of residents. The call was concerning suspicious behavior, described as a pickup truck that was parked behind a swimming pool in a backyard area.

The residents were present when an officer arrived. The pickup was found to have crashed into the swimming pool and the truck was abandoned and idling.

The officer heard noise coming from a nearby building and proceeded to investigate. The officer followed numerous items of property scattered about the yard area that led into the front large doors of the building. Upon approaching, the officer saw a person in a midsized red Oldsmobile sedan. The officer ordered the man to stop and the driver accelerated at the officer, causing the officer to have to move quickly to avoid being struck.

The officer repeated commands from just a few feet away as the driver left the scene.

The driver left by pulling out onto Clark Street, but suddenly stopped, put the sedan in reverse, backed about 75 feet across a lawn and crashed into the Wayland police cruiser, a full-sized Chevrolet Tahoe that had its headlights and taillights activated at the time it was struck.

The driver’s sedan was then disabled due to significant damage and the driver then fled on foot. The officer yelled for the suspect to stop. As the driver fled, he had an unknown object in his hands and headed for a wooded area.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Department attempted a canine track and the Michigan State Police and Gun Lake Tribal Police assisted at the scene as well.

A short while later an MSP unit located the driver, who was now riding a bicycle. The suspect attempted to evade the MSP trooper but was apprehended.

The subsequent investigation revealed that the fleeing suspect had attempted to carjack a vehicle from a customer who was at the Wayland Laundry at 1114 Superior St. The suspect had some type of lengthy garden tool in his hands, according to the victim. The suspect pounded the tool on the ground and told the victim he was taking the victim’s car because the police were after him.

The suspect was not able to steal the car, but appropriated the bicycle that he was eventually caught fleeing the scene on. The suspect is a 31-year-old man who resides in Wayland.

The owners of Black River Waterproofing, located at 309 ½ Clark St., reported preliminarily that they had $12,400 in damaged tools consisting of a welder, a transit laser and other equipment.

The suspect was lodged at the Allegan County Jail for feloniously assaulting a police officer with a motor vehicle, felony fleeing and eluding, felony malicious destruction of police property, attempted carjacking, felony malicious destruction of property at Black River Waterproofing and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Other charges are pending.

The Wayland police officer is a 16-year veteran of the department and was not injured during this incident, which remains under investigation.