High School Football Scoreboard

Ravenna off to impressive 5-1 start in Doug Samuels’ second season

Posted 11:05 PM, October 6, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Doug Samuels was the offensive coordinator at West Ottawa before taking over as the head coach at Ravenna in 2018. Now, the Bulldogs are off to a 5-1 start and are unbeaten in West Michigan Conference play, including a 17-7 win over Montague on Friday night. Coach Samuels was in the FOX 17 studios on Sunday evening to recap that and much more.

