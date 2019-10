× Roll-over crash in Newaygo

NEWAYGO, Mich. — Emergency crews responded to a roll-over crash that pinned a driver inside their vehicle.

Dispatchers in Newaygo told FOX 17 that the incident happened on the 3000 block of East Baseline Rd around 1 a.m. Sunday, October 6.

The driver of the involved vehicle was flown to a nearby hospital for unknown injuries.

Authorities are still investigating a cause of the crash.