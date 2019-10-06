High School Football Scoreboard

Western Michigan falls short in MAC West showdown with Toledo

Posted 12:45 AM, October 6, 2019, by

TOLEDO, Ohio -- Two of the top three offenses in the Mid-American Conference squared off on Saturday afternoon in Ohio as Tim Lester and Western Michigan took on Toledo. The Broncos found themselves down 14-0 early in the first quarter until Jon Wassink connected with Giovanni Ricci for a six-yard touchdown strike, Ricci's sixth of the season which made it 14-7 Rockets.

The Broncos trailed 24-7 at halftime until a 10-0 run in the third quarter fueled by a 43-yard touchdown pass from Wassink to Jaylen Hall and a 34-yard field goal from Thiago Kapps made it 24-17 Toledo. In the fourth, the Broncos trailed by two touchdowns late until LeVante Bellamy broke off a 39-yard touchdown run to get Western within seven, resulting in a 31-24 Toledo win.

The Broncos fall to 3-3 overall and 1-1 in MAC play, WMU will host Miami (Ohio) on Saturday at Noon.

Video courtesy of BCSN.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.