2 suspects charged in robbery of Kay Jewelers in Oshtemo Twp.

Posted 5:50 PM, October 7, 2019, by

Mug shots of Darius Lanier (left) and Devin Harris (right).

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two of the three suspects in the armed robbery of an Oshtemo Township jewelry store have been charged.

Darius Lanier and Devin Harris, both from Detroit, are accused of robbing the Kay Jewelers located at 5250 W Main St. A third suspect, who investigators say is a minor, has been identified but isn’t yet facing charges.

Authorities didn’t say what the men allegedly took in the robbery.

Anyone with information on the incident or other jewelry store robberies is asked to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

1 Comment

