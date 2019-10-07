High School Football Scoreboard

3 shot near Coit Park in Grand Rapids

Posted 5:30 AM, October 7, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is searching for multiple suspects after three people were shot early Monday.

It happened around 12:51 p.m. in the 1000 block of Kensington Avenue SW in Grand Rapids’ Black Hills neighborhood.

Police say two women and one man were injured in the shooting which happened near Coit Park but they all are expected to recover.

As of right now, police are not releasing any description of the gunman but say they are seeking multiple suspects.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.