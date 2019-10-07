× 3 shot near Coit Park in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is searching for multiple suspects after three people were shot early Monday.

It happened around 12:51 p.m. in the 1000 block of Kensington Avenue SW in Grand Rapids’ Black Hills neighborhood.

Police say two women and one man were injured in the shooting which happened near Coit Park but they all are expected to recover.

As of right now, police are not releasing any description of the gunman but say they are seeking multiple suspects.

