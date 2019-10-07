× Fire destroys Kent County home

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A home in a Kent County retirement community was destroyed in a fire Monday morning.

The fire happened at a home on Red Robin Court in the Leisure Village retirement community off Chauncey Drive in Plainfield Township.

Fire officials said there was a heavy fire coming from a dryer inside the home when they arrived. The person who lives there heard the fire alarm and was able to safely leave before calling 911.

The Plainfield Township Fire Department had a smoke alarm installation program a couple years ago, which helped prevent any injuries from happening on Monday.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.