Fire destroys Kent County home

Posted 1:32 PM, October 7, 2019, by

A fire on Oct. 7, 2019 in Plainfield Township, Mich.

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A home in a Kent County retirement community was destroyed in a fire Monday morning.

The fire happened at a home on Red Robin Court in the Leisure Village retirement community off Chauncey Drive in Plainfield Township.

Fire officials said there was a heavy fire coming from a dryer inside the home when they arrived. The person who lives there heard the fire alarm and was able to safely leave before calling 911.

The Plainfield Township Fire Department had a smoke alarm installation program a couple years ago, which helped prevent any injuries from happening on Monday.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.