GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.-- A group of parents is working hard to bring awareness to the neurological disorder known as PANDAS/ PANS.

PANDAS stands for Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders Associated with Streptococcal Infections and PANS is Pediatric Acute-Onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome.

Wednesday, October 9th is PANDAS Awareness Day.

