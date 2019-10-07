× Mary Free Bed expanding services in Saginaw area

SAGINAW, Mich. — Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital is expanding its services in the Saginaw area.

The hospital and Covenant HealthCare, which already have a joint 41-bed inpatient rehab unit, are adding four more areas to the partnership.

Expanded services will include both inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation, orthotics and prosthetics, rehabilitation physician services and Covenant Center for Autism.

Mary Free Bed will also provide rehabilitation for patients hospitalized in the general acute care treatment and transitional care.