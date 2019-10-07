Mona Shores teaching players valuable life lessons off of the field

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTON SHORES, Mich. -- Every Sunday, senior linemen from the Mona Shores football team get together and learn different life skills.

"These are every day life skills I didn't know how to do," Sailor senior Nolan Kasher said, "now that I've had to do them, it'll help in the long run."

The Sailors have learned everything how to change a car tire to dinner etiquette and now, dressing appropriately and how to tie a tie.

"The last two or three years I've had to have other people tie my knots and tie my ties," laughed senior guard Derek Pennell, "now, I know how to check tire pressure and if I'm ever in a sticky situation, I have a way out of it."

"I knew how to dress nice and everything but I didn't know how to tie my tie," Kasher admitted, "my dad used to always tie and it and I'd just put it on, so it's very helpful for me to know how to do it myself so I can do it in the future."

The idea was started by defensive line coach Kyle Brott and offensive line coach Brian Sikkenga to spend more time with the players while also teaching them valuable lessons.

"We wanted to spend more time with the guys, not just football stuff but learning how to love on each other type of thing. We came up with this and he kind of came up with the idea, we put ideas together on paper and ran with it," Sikkenga said.

"It's how to be a gentleman, not that they don't learn it at home or anything but selfishly, we'd like to hang out with them more so we had to come up with something so we came up with this," Brott added.

The get togethers are currently reserved for senior lineman due to size of the coaches homes but it's in the talks to expand next season.

"It's only lineman," Sikkenga said, "we would really like to involve the skills and that might be a whole senior thing next year, we love those guys too but we wanted to start out small to handle it."

"There's always the stigma, especially for lineman," left tackle Blake Bustard said, "we're just big, smelly people who don't know how to dress well, so it's very helpful to have these coaches inform us on this stuff."

Mona Shores has been one of the best programs on the field over the past few seasons and now they're preparing their players off of the field as well.

"Doing this, we're going to be more successful as young adults in the future," Logan Hekkema said.

"No other coach has done this and taught life skills like this before," Kasher continued, "so having that opportunity to learn from them will help me in the long run and I'm truly thankful for that."

"People ask us, 'hey, is your team good this year?' And it's like, 'I don't know I'll let you know in 20 years when they have wives and families and kids, etc.,'" said Brott.