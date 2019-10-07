New Fetal Care Center offers help to women with high-risk pregnancies

Spectrum Health is creating a new program, aimed to help mothers-to-be with high-risk pregnancies. The new Fetal Care Center will join expert forces with maternal-fetal medicine specialists and Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital experts with vast experience in a broad range of complex conditions to guide patients in prenatal management from diagnosis through delivery and beyond.

Dr. Vivian Romero, from Spectrum Health's Maternal Fetal Medicine and Dr. Claudia Nader, a Spectrum Health neonatologist.

The Fetal Care Center provides seamless care to women going through a high-risk pregnancy. Nurses will navigate these women through their journey with personalized care and flexible scheduling, making life easier for expectant mothers.

Mom and Baby's care will be managed and understood by all members of their care team and tailored to their unique needs.

Patients at the Fetal Care Center can expect:

  • Accurate diagnosis of birth defects or fetal conditions using the latest technology.
  • A better understanding of diagnoses so you can make informed decisions.
  • Guidance through the care you and your baby will receive before, during and after delivery.
  • Multidisciplinary fetal care conferences to connect your care team and other specialists together, allowing for personalized care through a comprehensive treatment plan.
  • Navigation you through a difficult diagnosis.
  • A support system full of resources for all questions.

To make an appointment, call the Fetal Care Center at (616)-486-7500.

