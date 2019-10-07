× Plane crash victim dies over weekend

DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One of the men injured in a plane crash last week near Lansing has died.

Zechariah Bennett, 27, died over the weekend after being sent to the hospital in critical condition on Friday when a small plane crashed while traveling to Lansing.

Bennett is the fourth person who died from injuries suffered in the crash. Timothy Clark, 67, John Lowe, 51, and Neil Sego, 46, died Thursday morning. Aaron Blackford and Joel Beavins were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

As of Monday, Blackford remained in critical but stable condition, but authorities didn’t have an update on Beavins’ condition.

All the men are from Indiana.

Federal Aviation Administration records show Clark had a commercial pilot certificate since 2010 and Beavins had one since May 8. Authorities haven’t specified who was piloting or co-piloting the plane.

**The Associated Press contributed to this report.**