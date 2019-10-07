Registration open for 2020 Amway River Bank Run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Registration is now open for one of the country's largest 25K road races, the 43rd annual Amway Riverbank Run.

The Amway Riverbank Run features the largest 25K in the country and is part of the USATF 25K Open Championships.

Along with the traditional 25K, there will also be a 25K Handcycle/Wheelchair race, a 25K Relay, 10K, 5K, and 5K Walk.

The race will partner with and make charitable contributions to five local groups including the American Cancer Society, Children’s Advocacy Center of Kent County, Conductive Learning Center of North America, Hand2Hand and Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan (be.nice.)

The race will take place on Saturday, May 9 of 2020.

To register for the race, find training tips, and to see a list of charity partners, visit amwayriverbankrun.com.

Email any questions to runinfo@amwayriverbankrun.com.