Report: Kelloggsville to drop varsity football for remainder of 2019 season

WYOMING, Mich. — Kelloggsville is dropping varsity football for the rest of the 2019 season, sources told FOX 17. The Rockets were 0-6 on the season with remaining games against Godwin Heights, Hopkins and Belding, who are now left with an open week and are reaching out to other programs who are also off. The OK Silver is now down to three teams after NorthPointe Christian, Wyoming Lee and Calvin Christian went independent for this season.

