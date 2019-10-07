Rockford schools to spray for mosquitoes

Posted 11:46 AM, October 7, 2019, by

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Areas near Rockford schools will be treated for mosquitoes this week.

All Rockford elementary schools, RAMS Stadium, North Rockford Middle School and Ted Carlson Stadium will receive a mosquito control application on Thursday, weather-permitting.

Signs will be posted around the treated areas. People are advised to stay away from those areas until the treatment has dried, which typically takes about 30 minutes.

Applications won’t be done near school buildings or playgrounds during school hours.

Anyone with questions can contact Shawn Hayward at 616-863-6330.

Michigan’s health department has treated portions of several counties in West Michigan to fight Eastern equine encephalitis.

The final area in northern Van Buren County is expected to be treated Monday night.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.