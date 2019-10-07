Woman airlifted to hospital with head injury following crash

Posted 6:07 PM, October 7, 2019, by , Updated at 07:01PM, October 7, 2019

CALEDONIA, Mich– Five people were injured following a crash in Kent County Monday evening.

The call came in around 5:40 p.m.

Crews on scene told FOX 17 a vehicle ran a stop sign at 76th and Whitneyville Avenue and collided with another vehicle.

Four people in one car were injured, with a 70-year-old woman being airlifted to the hospital with a head injury.

The driver in the second vehicle had minor injuries.

No names have been released.

A section of Whitneyville was closed while crews investigated the crash.

 

 

