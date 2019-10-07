Stop spinal decay with treatments from Total Health Chiropractic

October is Spine Health Awareness Month. The spine is a crucial part of our body and controls many aspects of our health.
For those who are suffering from back pain or spinal decay, Dr. Miller and his team at Total Health Chiropractic have solutions to help relieve the pain without back surgery, drugs, or injections.
Spinal decay can cause frequent and consistent neck or back pain lasting for several months, restricted mobility, body heigh shrinking, or the inability to stand or walk for long periods of time.
Chronic neck and back pain can be caused by spinal decay along with the following:
- Degenerative Disc Disease
- Herniated & Bulging Discs
- Arthritis
- Spinal Stenosis
- Sciatica
- Pinched Nerves
- Shooting Pain in Arms/Legs
- Failed Neck or Back Surgery
Spinal decay can be stopped with a visit to Total Health Chiropractic. They're offering a New Patient Special including a consultation, examination, and two x-rays for just $60.
Appointments are limited, so call (616)-828-0861 or visit thchiro.com to schedule an appointment.