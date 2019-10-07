× Suspect in murder of pizza shop owner takes plea deal

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The suspect in the murder of a well-known pizza shop owner has accepted a plea deal.

Tony Streets Jr. will plead guilty to counts of second-degree open murder and carjacking, and will have a charge of armed robbery dropped. Streets was accused of stabbing Joey Vitale while he was working at Burton Heights Pizza in Grand Rapids.

After the stabbing, Vitale tried to drive himself to the hospital but crashed on the way. He later died from his injuries.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 7. He is facing a 50-year minimum sentence.