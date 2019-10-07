× Suspects at large after Kalamazoo home invasion

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating after a home invasion.

It happened Sunday evening around 11:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of Lafayette Avenue.

Police say a resident was forced into their home at gunpoint by two suspects. The suspects then held the victim at gunpoint while they stole several items, mostly electronics, from the home.

The suspects, both believed to be in their late twenties to early 30’s, then fled in a light green SUV and police have not been able to track them down.

The suspects are described as two black males with a skinny build, wearing jeans and gray hooded sweatshirts. One of the suspects’ faces was covered with a blue bandanna.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.