Tim Tebow will be a guest speaker at Calvin University on Oct. 24

Two rival colleges are coming together to host a week-long event focusing on sports and Christianity, with former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow as a guest speaker.

Calvin University and Hope College will be hosting the Global Congress on Sport and Christianity on October 23-27.

The congress will focus on a wide variety of topics on how faith and athletics are often tied together, but also how it's so much more than a prayer before games and trying not to swear.

The event will gather well-known sports administrators, coaches, athletes, pastors, theologians and anyone else who seeks to explore the mutual impact of belief and sport, and also wants to affect a cultural shift in modern sport and the role it plays in a life of faith.

On October 24, Tim Tebow will be speaking from 12-1 p.m. at the Van Noord Arena on the Calvin University campus. Tebow is a two-time national champion, first-round NFL draft pick and Heisman Trophy winner. He'll speak about the challenges of his life in his athletic career, revealing how his values and relentless will to succeed have molded him into the person he is today.

Tickets for that presentation are available at calvin.edu/go/timtebow.

For more information, visit calvin.edu/go/sportfaithlife.