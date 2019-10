× Woman, 94, killed in Kzoo County crash

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 94-year-old woman was killed in a crash Monday in Kalamazoo County.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on S 9th Street and Stadium Drive in Oshtemo Township, west of Kalamazoo.

The victim’s name wasn’t immediately released.

Authorities said they are still investigating what caused the crash and ask anyone who witnessed it to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.