1 hospitalized after Albion shooting

ALBION, Mich. — One person was hospitalized after a shooting Monday night in Albion.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Fitch Street.

The victim was shot at least one time and was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call police 517-629-7824 or Silent Observer at 517-629-2700.