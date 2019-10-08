5-year-old shot Monday night in Grand Rapids

Posted 10:54 AM, October 8, 2019, by , Updated at 11:02AM, October 8, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 5-year-old was shot Monday night in Grand Rapids.

Police say the shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. on St. Charles Avenue. Officers were called to a home on a report of shots being fired, but when they arrived, nobody was injured.

Tuesday morning, the child’s mother brought the child to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital with gunshot wounds to the lower extremities. The severity of the child’s injuries wasn’t known.

Investigators were at the hospital Tuesday morning.

1 Comment

  • steve

    According to WOOD Radio, the girl’s family isn’t cooperating with the police. Imagine that!. I wonder how many times the cops wish they could tell people that have information, but won’t reveal it to go to hell and simply walk off.

    Reply
