6th annual Grand Rapids Improv Festival taking place Oct. 24-28

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Looking to try your hand at improv comedy, or are you just looking for another great show to take in for some good laughs? The Comedy Project is lining up shows and workshops for all to enjoy at the 6th annual Grand Rapids Improv Festival.

Dozens of troupes from all over the nation will participate in performances, workshops, and other special events.

The festival will take place at The Comedy Project from October 24-28.

For a complete event schedule, visit grimprovfest.com.

Also coming up just in time for Halloween, The Comedy Project will be performing a spooky show titled "I Am A Monster" October 31 through November 2.

Showtimes and tickets can be found at thecomedyproject.com.