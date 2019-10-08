× Apartments hit by gunfire in Oshtemo Township, driver flees

OSTHEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after multiple shots were fired at an apartment complex in Oshtemo Township.

Deputies say it happened around 10:15 p.m. Monday at the Pepper Tree Apartments, 1842 S. 11th Street in Oshtemo Township.

While on the way to the scene, deputies say they were taking calls for multiple shots fired.

Deputies say they did locate a vehicle matching one described as leaving the scene and the occupant of that vehicle fled on foot from the traffic stop.

A K-9 track was attempted but the suspect was not located. There were no persons struck by the gunfire however two apartments did sustain gunshot damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.