B52 Winery honors WWII female pilots on wine labels at grand opening

A brand new winery, B52 Winery, will be celebrating its grand opening by honoring five women on five styles of wine for their roles as members of the World War II Airforce Service Pilots, or WASPs.

In partnership with the Air Zoo in Kalamazoo, they created wines with five different labels featuring these women aviation pioneers: Betty Huyler Gillies, Evelyn Sharp, Cornelia Clark Fort, Elizabeth (Libby) L. Gardner, and Shirley Berkley.

The WASPs were the heroic 1100 first female aviators to fly military aircraft in WWII. They flew over 60 million miles and ferried every type of military aircraft to the war front. In 1977, for their WWII service, the members were granted veteran status, and in 2009 awarded the Congressional Gold Medal.

During the Grand Opening, 10% of B52 Winery sales will be donated to support the expansion of the Air Zoo’s Women in Aviation and Space Exhibit.

B52 Winery's Grand Opening and Reception will take place from 3-6 p.m. on October 11.

The winery is located at 34016 M43, in Paw Paw.

B52 Winery will also be at Lucky Girl Brewing's Harvest Fest on October 12 and 13.

For more information, visit luckygirlbrewing.com.