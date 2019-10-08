Box truck tips over, traps driver in South Haven Twp. crash

The scene of a crash on Oct. 8, 2019 in South Haven Township, Mich. (Courtesy: South Haven Area Emergency Services)

SOUTH HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A box truck driver had to be freed from his vehicle after a crash Tuesday in South Haven Township.

The crash happened around 1:40 p.m. on Blue Start Highway near the Black River bridge.

Emergency responders said the truck was going north when it apparently swerved to avoid another truck entering the highway. The box truck hit a trailer the other vehicle was towing, causing the driver to lose control, flip on its side and spill a load of heavy items inside.

The box truck’s driver was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

