Crohn’s and Colitis 7th annual Harvest and Hops
WEST MICHIGAN – The Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation is hosting their 7th annual Harvest and Hops event to support the awareness and funds to hopefully one day find a cure. Crohn’s and ulcerative colitis are diseases that affect a person’s digestive system leading to some painful and uncomfortable symptoms. This year’s event supports this community with a taste, sip, and lots of celebration of the wonderful autumn harvest flavors! Join the foundation Thursday, October 17 2019 at the Watermark Country Club.
According to the foundation the event will feature a seasonal tasting dinner paired with some of Michigan’s best hops and grapes. This year we will honor West Michigan's most influential business and medical professionals in the fight to find a cure.