Dick's Sporting Goods turns $5 million of guns into scrap metal, CEO says

(FOX 17) — Dick’s Sporting Goods has turned $5 million in gun inventory into scrap metal, according to its CEO.

Ed Stack told CBS the chain — one of the largest gun retailers in the country — made the decision after he found out the Parkland shooter had purchased a shotgun from a Dick’s store. The shotgun wasn’t the one used in the shooting, but Stack said that didn’t matter because the shooter could have.

Dick’s had already dropped the sale of some firearms like the AR-15 after the Sandy Hook shooting in 2012. After that incident, Stack ordered all AR-15s be removed from the shelves across the country.

A trip with his wife to visit with Parkland survivors inspired him to move one step further — announcing Dick’s would no longer sell firearms to anyone under 21. He also ordered all “assault-style” weapons in stock be turned to scrap metal, or $5 million in guns.

Walmart decided to stop selling assault-style rifles four years ago and stopped selling ammunition in August after a mass shooting at one of its stores in El Paso, Texas. Other major retailers have asked customers not to open carry in their stores.