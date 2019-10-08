× Fire contained at Greenville manufacturer

GREENVILLE, Mich. — Crews spend Tuesday afternoon containing a fire at an automotive manufacturing facility in Greenville.

The fire broke out Tuesday afternoon at Dicastal North America, the second fire at the building in the last two weeks.

Officials didn’t immediately specify what caused the most recent fire or what the extent of the damage was.

The Sept. 28 fire was in the building’s melting area and was quickly contained without damage to any equipment or injuries to employees, the company said.