× Fremont fires police chief amid sexual misconduct investigation

FREMONT, Mich. — Fremont City Council has fired the city’s police chief after he was charged with fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The decision was made at the council’s Monday night meeting, the first since the city started the investigation into now former Chief Randall Wright. He had been on administrative leave since being accused of inappropriately touching a woman while on a bus trip to a Detroit Tigers game.

Sgt. Jon Geeting will remain in charge of the Fremont Police Department until a permanent replacement is appointed.

Wright is facing one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct for allegedly making unwanted contact with and making sexual remarks to a woman on the trip, which was organized by the Fraternal Order of Police.

The alleged victim also told police Wright was touching other women on the trip without their consent.