Kzoo nonprofit raising money to provide Thanksgiving meal

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo nonprofit is raising money to provide families in need the fixings for a full Thanksgiving meal.

The Hands Up Foundation is raffling off a 219 Ford Mustang Bullitt. Tickets can be purchased for $100 and the winner will be presented with the car at 2 p.m. Nov. 9.

Every ticket purchased provides a full meal for four families. The foundation’s goal is to provide food for 4,000 families.

To purchase a ticket, call the foundation at 269-224-4950 or visit Seelye Ford at 3820 Stadium Dr. in Kalamazoo.

