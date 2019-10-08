Ladies Night Out helps give spa treatments to cancer patients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Today you have a chance to take part in a free Ladies Night Out event, which raises money for a non-profit that provides salon and spa treatments to cancer patients.

The free event is planned for Tuesday, October 8 from 6:30-8 p.m., in the bottom level of The Center For Physical Rehabilitation, 5060 Cascade Road in Grand Rapids.

You are invited to bring your friends, daughter or mother to this event, with all ages welcome.

Guests can look forward to light refreshments, sample fitness classes, mini massages as well as sports bra fitting.

Donations will be accepted for the non-profit Beautiful You by Profile, a local non-profit providing salon and spa treatments for women and girls undergoing cancer treatment.

The event was organized in part by The Center For Physical Rehabilitation, Cascade Yoga Studio, Advanced Therapeutic Massage, and Gazelle Sports.