GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- MOD Pizza is expanding in West Michigan.

The company has opened a new store in The Shops at Centerpoint, 3565 28th Street SE in Grand Rapids. The new location added 30 more jobs to the community.

MOD Pizza allows customers to create their own individual pizzas and salads with fresh-pressed dough, more than 30 toppings and signature sauces.

The company is also known for helping the community by hosting fundraisers to benefit both local and national causes.