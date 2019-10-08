Raise money for breast cancer research at the Bee Brave 5K

Posted 11:24 AM, October 8, 2019, by , Updated at 11:23AM, October 8, 2019

Every step and stride goes towards breast cancer research and finding a cure at the 12th Bee Brave 5K on Saturday.

New this year in addition to the 5K, there will be a 1.5K for the kids, and a Kids Fun Run for ages 5-13.

Race day will also feature breast cancer survivors sharing their stories about their journey with breast cancer.

Bee Brave is an all-volunteer organization affiliated with Purple Community. Over the past 12 years, the event has raised more than $560,000 for breast cancer research for the Van Andel Institute.

The Bee Brave 5K will take place at 7500 Alaska Avenue in Caledonia. The race begins at 9 a.m.

Registration costs $25 for adults, $17 for kids 17 and under, and $15 for the Kids Fun Run. Registration rises to $35 on the day of the race.

To learn more about how to get involved with Bee Brave and Purple Community, visit purplecommunity.org

1 Comment

