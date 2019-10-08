Reduced adoption fees at Kent Co. Animal Shelter this week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There are reduced fees to adopt dogs at the Kent County Animal Shelter this week.

Adult dogs at the shelter can be adopted for $25 until Friday, which includes licensing, vaccinations and spaying or neutering. On Saturday, all adoption fees are waived. People who want to adopt Saturday must be preapproved.

The Bissell Pet Foundation is helping the shelter with reduced fees by extending Empty the Shelter for the entire week.

People who wish to adopt through Friday can take their new pet home the same day. Those who hope to adopt Saturday can get preapproved by going to the shelter and fill out an application by 6 p.m. Friday.

