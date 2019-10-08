Tempting Tables event raises money for breast cancer research in Michigan

Posted 6:35 AM, October 8, 2019, by , Updated at 06:48AM, October 8, 2019

MUSKEGON, Mich. -- An exciting biennial event, known as Tempting Tables is back for another year to raise money for breast cancer research in Michigan.

The four day event showcases beautiful and unique table displays put together by West Michigan designers. This year, attendees can expect 38 tablescapes and nine private collections.

The fundraiser's mission is to create a greater awareness of breast cancer and fund breast cancer research, according to the event's founder, Marleen Delong.

The event also replenishes the Dream Fulfillment Fund, a fund that has surprised over 1,800 men and women with gifts who have battled a breast cancer diagnosis.

The event is taking place at the Delta Hotel by Marriot in Muskegon from October 9th-12th.

Tickets are still available online and at the door throughout the week. For more information, or to buy a ticket, click here.

