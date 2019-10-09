2 dead in police chase after car crashes into Detroit house

Posted 10:15 AM, October 9, 2019, by

Detroit Police drive down the alley of the closed Cantrell Funeral Home on Mack Avenue in Detroit on October 21, 2018 (Photo by: JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP/Getty Images)

DETROIT (AP) — Two people have died after their car crashed into a Detroit house while the vehicle was being pursued by police.

The car burst into flames Tuesday and blew a huge hole in the foundation of the house. Police say three other people in the car were in critical condition.

The homeowner, Cheryl Chambliss, was inside with a friend. She tells radio station WWJ that she heard the crash but didn’t immediately realize that it involved her house on Chalmers Street.

She says she’s not surprised. Chambliss says she sees many collisions “up and down Chalmers every day.”

Police say the people in the car were suspects in a series of smash-and-grab robberies.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.