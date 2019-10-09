× Blitz Preview – Week 7

(FOX 17) — Races for conference titles are coming down to the wire in Week 7 of the high school football season.

GAME OF THE WEEK: HUDSONVILLE AT ROCKFORD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

First place is on the line in the OK Red at the Ted Friday night, both the Eagles and Rams are 3-0 in conference play this season.

Hudsonville is riding high after its impressive win over Grandville (5-1) in week six.

"Putting up 44 on Grandville was something that we haven`t done in, I don`t even know if we have ever done it," senior running back and linebacker Bryce Ouding said. "Coming off of that gives us a lot of confidence, Irish is playing well so it makes us feel a lot better going into Rockford."

Meanwhile, the Rams have found a way to win every game this season, but the first four weeks they were running the ball well and scoring a lot of points. The last two games they have not run it as well and not scored as many points.

"I'm an old Midwestern coach, 28-year Rockford head coach Ralph Munger said. "We live in the north and you got to be able to run the ball to pass the ball. We want balance certainly but if you can't run you won't be able to pass."

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Six of the last eight meetings in the series have been decided by eight points or less.

BLITZ BATTLE: CEDAR SPRINGS AT LOWELL

The top spot in the OK White is up for grabs as the Red Hawks make the trip to Lowell.

It's the second straight week Cedar Springs has played in conference battle of unbeaten, beating Forest Hills Central last week, 30-6.

The Red Hawks have not won at Lowell since 1977.

The Blitz will also be at these games: