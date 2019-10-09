Grand Rapids unanimously approves marijuana ordinance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. --The city of Grand Rapids effectively opted in to recreational marijuana facilities opening up in the city, but there's a long way to go.

The city commission unanimously voted to adopt an ordinance that says businesses need a license to sell marijuana in the city, whether it be recreational or medical.

The thing is there is no recreational license on the books. At least, not yet. The city planners are still working on that. The point of Tuesday night's vote was to opt in to recreational marijuana at some point, when that license is ready.

The license would regulate land usage. Such as how/where/when marijuana businesses can be open.

The city needed to do this soon, because on November 1st, the state starts accepting recreational licenses. If the city didn't have an ordinance in affect, they ultimately "opt in" with no official regulatory control.

“This ordinance essentially gave us about six months, to develop a land use ordinance for recreational marijuana uses,” said senior planner Landon Bartley.

Basically, Grand rapids is still writing the rules for recreational licensing in the city. But delaying the process, until they have a more definitive plan in place.

“The city commission wants to approach this carefully, we have other communities watching us from around the state. I think they generally want to respect other voters requests,” Bartley said.