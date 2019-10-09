Grand Rapids unanimously approves marijuana ordinance

Posted 2:40 AM, October 9, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. --The city of Grand Rapids effectively opted in to recreational marijuana facilities opening up in the city, but there's a long way to go.

The city commission unanimously voted to adopt an ordinance that says businesses need a license to sell marijuana in the city, whether it be recreational or medical.

The thing is there is no recreational license on the books. At least, not yet. The city planners are still working on that. The point of Tuesday night's vote was to opt in to recreational marijuana at some point, when that license is ready.

The license would regulate land usage. Such as how/where/when marijuana businesses can be open.

The city needed to do this soon, because on November 1st, the state starts accepting recreational licenses. If the city didn't have an ordinance in affect, they ultimately "opt in" with no official regulatory control.

“This ordinance essentially gave us about six months, to develop a land use ordinance for recreational marijuana uses,” said senior planner Landon Bartley.

Basically, Grand rapids is still writing the rules for recreational licensing in the city. But delaying the process, until they have a more definitive plan in place.

“The city commission wants to approach this carefully, we have other communities watching us from around the state. I think they generally want to respect other voters requests,” Bartley said.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.